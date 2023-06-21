Attys Blast 'Barebone' Defenses In Camp Lejeune Water Suits

By Travis Bland (June 21, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government gave deficient and formulaic answers to claims in lawsuits alleging people were poisoned by the water at Camp Lejeune Marine base, a group of plaintiffs told a North Carolina federal court Wednesday in a bid to have the defenses dumped....

