Judge Scraps Bond Hearing Order After High Court Ruling

By Alyssa Aquino (June 21, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday snuffed out her order requiring bond hearings for hundreds of detainees, saying that neither the order nor detainees' proposed alternative works in light of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision restricting judges' powers over immigration policy. ...

