11th Circ. Backs Vacating Arb. Award In Medical Device Fight

By Caroline Simson (June 21, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the vacatur of an arbitral award sparing medical device distributor Absolute Medical LLC from paying damages in a dispute with medical device manufacturer NuVasive Inc., after it emerged that a defendant was being coached via text message during a remote hearing....

