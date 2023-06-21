Biden-Harris Admin. To Invest $975M In Fed Buildings

The GSA says that by leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act funds, the agency will double the investment in sustainable technologies, bringing in $1.9 billion public and private funding. According to the statement, this will avoid $2.3 million in greenhouse gas emissions and save enough energy to power more than 300,000 American homes. The investment will also produce 5,000 jobs, the agency says, adding $2.4 billion to the country's GDP and lowering energy costs by $467 million.
The investment includes the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, with $13.5 million going to clean energy technologies to lower energy costs, create good-paying local jobs and reduce harmful carbon pollution.
"Through President Biden's Investing in America's agenda, we're transforming federal buildings into models of next-generation clean energy innovation and creating good jobs in communities across the country," GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in the statement. "The energy and cost-saving upgrades we're making here at the Reagan Building illustrate the transformative impact of these investments, and mark a major milestone toward achieving our ambitious sustainability goals."
The Reagan Building plans will include electrification of the entire building, installing heat pumps as the main heating source and eliminating onsite combustion emissions. The work will also include installation of 57,000 LED light bulbs along with a reverse osmosis groundwater recovery system that will save 35 million gallons of water annually, according to the statement.
Altogether, the changes will reduce energy 40%, reduce emissions by 16,000 tons and save $6.3 million in energy costs every year.
The funds will affect around 40 million square feet of GSA's buildings portfolio and expand its sustainable building portfolio by 134 million square feet. According to the statement, 28 buildings will achieve net-zero emissions and 100 more building will become all electric, adding to the already 200 buildings.
"President Biden set a high bar for federal sustainability, and today's announcement brings us one step closer toward meeting our net zero-emissions goal," according to Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. "Electrifying federal buildings means cleaner air, good paying jobs and resilient communities."
This project is a part of the Biden-Harris Administration tackling the climate crisis through the Federal Sustainability Plan, which plans to achieve net-zero emissions from federal buildings by 2045.
--Editing by Peter Rozovsky.
