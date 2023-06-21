5th Circ. Backs Collective Cert. In Therapists' OT Suit

By Abby Wargo (June 21, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit Wednesday backed a lower court's ruling allowing a speech pathologist's suit alleging unpaid wages to proceed as a collective action against the rehabilitation facility she worked for, finding the workers were similar enough to continue as a group....

