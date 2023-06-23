Public Nature Of Extra Meds Allegations Dooms FCA Suit

By Micah Danney (June 23, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A False Claims Act suit accusing Express Scripts Inc. of defrauding the government out of billions of dollars in unnecessary medications for military personnel cannot proceed because the alleged scheme was already publicly known, a California federal judge said Friday....

