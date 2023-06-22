Boxed Reaches Deal Over Winston & Strawn SPAC Work

By Rick Archer (June 22, 2023, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt online bulk pantry supply venture Boxed Inc. has told a Delaware bankruptcy judge it has settled claims against Winston & Strawn LLP stemming from the firm's involvement in a 2021 SPAC transaction that fell short of expectations and spawned a Delaware Chancery suit....

