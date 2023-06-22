Judge Says Minor Leaguers Struck Out In MLB Antitrust Suit

By Elaine Briseño (June 22, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rican federal judge has tossed a proposed class action filed by three minor league baseball players that alleged MLB suppressed their bargaining power and paid them below-market salaries, agreeing with a magistrate judge that the claims were outside the statute of limitations and not subject to antitrust laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS