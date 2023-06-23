Pickle Co. Says No Harm Shown In Wahlburgers Labeling Row

By Collin Krabbe (June 23, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A pickle business that has worked with Mark Wahlberg's restaurant company says a New Jersey federal court should toss the latest complaint in litigation that alleges it ripped off another pickle company's recipes to make mislabeled Wahlburgers pickles, claiming the plaintiff didn't meet the bar for pleading harm....

