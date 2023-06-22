Famed Bank Robber's Fate Cited At $25M Ponzi Sentencing

By Lauren Castle (June 22, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Texas federal judge sentencing an energy executive for his role in a $25 million Ponzi scheme regaled the court with the tale of an infamous bank robber who was dragged out of his jail cell by an angry crowd and killed in a lynching, telling the executive he "better be glad it's 2023."...

