'Gender Identity Is Real': Judge Tosses Fla. Ban On Trans Care

By Lauren Berg (June 22, 2023, 12:18 AM EDT) -- Florida can't categorically ban Medicaid payments for certain gender-affirming care, a Sunshine State federal judge ruled Wednesday, scathingly suggesting that proponents of the ban should "put up or shut up" in acknowledging whether they believe transgender identity exists and that "dog whistles ought not be tolerated."...

