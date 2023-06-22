Wynn Resorts' Encore Boston Casino Workers Vote To Strike

By Joyce Hanson (June 22, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Wynn Resorts Ltd. casino in the Boston area and two labor unions late Thursday were no closer to reaching an agreement that would head off a threatened strike by 1,400 employees after a majority of the workforce voted to authorize a work stoppage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS