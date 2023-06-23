3 Questions Lingering For Benefits Attys 1 Year After Dobbs

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 23, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A year after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a bombshell ruling that erased the constitutional right to abortion, employers that want to preserve access to the procedure for their workers are still unsure about the legal landscape....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS