Navy Vindicated Despite 'Absolute Mess' Of $11M Lab Project

By Alyssa Aquino (June 22, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Navy contractor for an $11 million laboratory can't get reimbursed for fixing the rain-gutted construction site, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals said, noting the "absolute mess" from heavy precipitation was predictable and there's little evidence for the contractor's claims that it took preventive measures....

