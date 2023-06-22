Trump Niece Can't Revive Inheritance Suit In NY Appeal

By Henrik Nilsson (June 22, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan appeals court on Thursday shot down a bid by Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump to resurrect a suit alleging that the former president and his siblings stole her inheritance, saying the trial court applied the correct standard in determining that a disputed 2001 settlement release was valid....

