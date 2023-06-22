Ga. Judge Says She Likely Won't Dismiss School Map Dispute

By Kelcey Caulder (June 22, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday said she was unlikely to dismiss a suit brought by voters and civic groups against the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration and its director over the alleged gerrymandering of Cobb County School District maps....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS