5th Circ. Affirms Allstate Coverage Fight Belongs In Fed. Court

By Emily Enfinger (June 23, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has jurisdiction over a vehicle accident coverage dispute even though the policy limit at issue was only $50,000, a Fifth Circuit panel ruled, saying an Allstate unit could have been liable for more....

