6 States Join FTC's Challenge To Amgen's $28B Horizon Buy

By Renee Hickman (June 23, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Illinois and California are among six states that have joined the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Amgen's planned $28 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics, the maker of the drug Tepezza for thyroid eye disease and Krystexxa for chronic refractory gout....

