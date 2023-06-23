Attys Want $5.9M From $16.9M DirecTV Robocall Deal

By Nadia Dreid (June 23, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a group of people who say they were on the receiving end of unwanted calls from DirecTV has asked a West Virginia federal judge to sign off on $5.9 million in costs and fees for their work securing the "outstanding" $16.9 million settlement....

