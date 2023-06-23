Gilstrap Clears AT&T, Verizon Before Cell Tower Patent Trial

By Jasmin Boyce (June 23, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Less than two weeks before a jury trial in the Eastern District of Texas, telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon have successfully used the "Festo bar" to convince U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to let them escape claims they infringed a patent owner's cell tower technology....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS