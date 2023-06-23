Adani Raises $213M With EdgeConneX For India Data Centers

By Al Barbarino (June 23, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. announced Friday it has raised a $213 million facility a joint venture with private data center operator EdgeConneX to fund a portfolio of under-construction data centers in India, with a handful of global investment banks including ING Bank NV and Natixis backing the project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS