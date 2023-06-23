Naftogaz Brings $5B Award Against Russia To DC

By Caroline Simson (June 23, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company is asking a federal court in Washington, D.C., to enforce a $5 billion arbitral award it won earlier this year against Russia after the country seized its Crimean assets, saying it will "leave no stone unturned in seeking justice" against Moscow....

