DC Circ. Affirms Barr's Escape From Trump Photo-Op Clash

By Katie Buehler (June 23, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Former Attorney General William Barr and various federal officials can't be held liable for the forcible removal of protesters from Lafayette Square in 2020 to enable former President Donald Trump's infamous photo-op at a nearby church, a D.C. Circuit panel ruled Friday, holding that national security interests outweigh any possible constitutional violations....

