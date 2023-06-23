9th Circ. OKs Alaska Salmon Fishing Season

By Greg Lamm (June 23, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel will allow commercial Chinook salmon troll fishing in southeast Alaska this summer, pausing a Washington federal judge's order in an Endangered Species Act case and siding with Alaska's argument that the economic pain of shutting down a fishery outweighs the "speculative environmental threats."...

