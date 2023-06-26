Texas High Court Declines To Hear Lanier Malpractice Suit

By Catherine Marfin (June 26, 2023, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court won't take up a dispute over whether Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm PC can require a former client to arbitrate her legal malpractice claims in an oil spill personal injury suit....

