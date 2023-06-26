Atty Fee Reversal May Complicate Claims-Made Settlements

By David Ross (June 26, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A decision prefaced by "will likely make the average person shake her head in disbelief" is unlikely to end well for a party. That was the outcome when an initially sought $6 million in legal fees was later awarded at $1.7 million by a district court....

