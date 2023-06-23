Home Depot To Pay $73M to Settle Workers' Wage Suit

By Abby Wargo (June 23, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Home Depot workers asked a California federal judge to sign off on a $72.5 million settlement with the home improvement company that would resolve their allegations of unpaid off-the-clock work, calling the deal an "excellent" resolution to years of hard-fought litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS