Ex-NJ Housing Official Cops To Issuing Herself HUD Funds

By Charlie Innis (June 23, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A former manager at a housing authority in New Jersey has pled guilty to a conspiracy charge, after state investigators discovered she issued over $150,000 of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds to her own company and a relative, state prosecutors announced Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS