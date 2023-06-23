Crypto Thief Who Threatened, Extorted Victims Gets 5 Years

By Pete Brush (June 23, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced an aspiring web developer Friday to five years in prison for his 18-month crime spree during which he hacked high-profile Twitter accounts, stole cryptocurrency worth over $1 million and threatened the life of a teenage girl....

