EcoFactor Scores $5.4M In Latest Smart Thermostat IP Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (June 26, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury found Friday that Canadian smart thermostat-maker Ecobee Inc. owes $5.4 million for infringing Silicon Valley company EcoFactor Inc.'s energy efficiency patent, marking EcoFactor's latest trial win in a series of high-stakes IP lawsuits that it's filed in recent years....

