Kia Escapes Litigation Over Tenn. Crash That Killed 3

By Linda Chiem (June 26, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Kia Motors America Inc. will no longer face litigation alleging a faulty cruise control system in its Optima vehicle led to a December 2015 crash that killed three people, after a Tennessee federal judge ruled Friday that the plaintiffs' experts couldn't point to any specific defect that might have caused the accident....

