Football Groups Fight Tax Bill For Referees At Top UK Court

By Adele Redmond (June 26, 2023, 4:39 PM BST) -- Referees for English football games cannot be considered employees because they were not obliged to work or owed pay if work was not available, a group backed by English football told the U.K.'s highest court on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS