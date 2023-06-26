Ex-Sauna Worker, Attys Sanctioned $201K In Harassment Suit

By Emmy Freedman (June 26, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ordered a former sauna worker and his onetime counsel to pay a combined $201,000 in attorney fees and litigation costs after the worker failed to be transparent about another case he was litigating regarding now-dropped sex harassment claims against his former employer....

