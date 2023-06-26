Justices Won't Weigh In On Apple IPR Estoppel Challenge

By Jasmin Boyce (June 26, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up a $1.1 billion patent infringement dispute between Apple and the California Institute of Technology after the iPhone maker contended the Federal Circuit dramatically overexpanded an estoppel provision barring certain invalidity challenges in district court....

