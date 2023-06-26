High Court Ends Case Over Trump Hotel Docs

By Katie Buehler (June 26, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a D.C. Circuit decision allowing members of Congress to demand documents linked to former President Donald Trump's lease at the Old Post Office in Washington, following court filings earlier this month that signaled lawmakers had received most of the requested documents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS