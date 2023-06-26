Flint Rebuffed In Contempt Fight After Ex Parte Filing

By Danielle Ferguson (June 26, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said the city of Flint and its mayor can't supplement their response to advocacy groups alleging the city hasn't lived up to its settlement agreement over replacing water lines, ruling Flint didn't give proper notice to plaintiffs about the new data it claims will show how much progress it has made. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS