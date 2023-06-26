Justices To Hear Army Vet's Bid For More Education Benefits

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 26, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a U.S. Army veteran's push to get additional education benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs based on having served multiple tours of duty, taking up a case that could define the scope of higher education benefits under a 2008 veteran's assistance law. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS