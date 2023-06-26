Feds Can Keep Defenses In Camp Lejeune Water Suits

By Travis Bland (June 26, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge ruled Monday that the federal government can keep its affirmative defenses intact to rebut allegations that water from the Camp Lejeune Marine base poisoned people, saying any vagueness in the defenses was only due to vagueness in the complaints themselves....

