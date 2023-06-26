9th Circ. Backs Win For Calif. County In Seaplane COVID Fight

By Hailey Konnath (June 26, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a California federal court's finding that tourism operator Seaplane Adventures Inc. hasn't shown that Marin County treated the company differently from others in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling the county only went after Seaplane Adventures because it wasn't aware of other public health order violators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS