Supreme Court's Opioid Edict Spawns 'Troubling' Divisions

By Jeff Overley (June 27, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT) -- Against long odds, two doctors facing decades in prison implored the U.S. Supreme Court to harmonize jury instructions in opioid crisis prosecutions, insisting that innocence in one circuit could be guilt in another. They ultimately prevailed, but one year later, the circuit split surprisingly appears even starker, as one of the doctors eyes freedom, and the other still might live out his life behind bars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS