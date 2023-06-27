Del. Casino Says Worker Can't Prove Harm In Data Breach Suit

By Joyce Hanson (June 27, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware casino has urged a federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of failing to protect workers' private information because it supposedly stored the data in a negligent manner, saying the named plaintiff hasn't sustained any injuries such as actual identity theft....

