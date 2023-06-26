Judge Rebuffs Binance Claims Of Misleading SEC Statements

By Aislinn Keely (June 26, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge said Monday the court won't "wordsmith" press releases surrounding the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ongoing enforcement action against Binance Holdings, denying the crypto exchange's request to prevent the agency's attorneys from publicly asserting the foreign platform mishandled customer assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS