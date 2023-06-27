Greenberg Traurig Atty Wants Fired Assistant's Case Tossed

By Emily Sawicki (June 27, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Greenberg Traurig attorney should not be a party to a discrimination and retaliation suit brought by a former assistant at the firm because, as an individual, he cannot be considered an "employer," according to the Americans With Disabilities Act, the attorney has said in a motion to dismiss....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS