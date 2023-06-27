Trailer Owner Not Covered By Driver's Policy, 9th Circ. Told

By Jennifer Mandato (June 27, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway unit urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a California federal judge's ruling that it owes primary coverage to a trucking company being sued for a fatal car accident, arguing that the lower court incorrectly found that the company qualified as an insured under its policy....

