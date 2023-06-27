Ex-Deloitte Workers Get Bulk Of Trade Secrets Case Tossed

By Ivan Moreno (June 27, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has dismissed most charges accusing two former Deloitte employees of trade secret theft, finding that the amount of time it took prosecutors to indict deprived them of evidence and testimony that could have shown they did not believe the consulting giant owned the material at issue....

