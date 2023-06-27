Ga. Court Revives Highway Death Suit Against State DOT

By Jonathan Capriel (June 27, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation cannot fully escape a lawsuit alleging that it is responsible for a passenger killed at a highway's intersection, a state appeals court has ruled, saying the government is not entitled to sovereign immunity on claims its road inspections were negligent....

