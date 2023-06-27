Starbucks Accuses Union Of Pride Decor 'Smear Campaign'

By Beverly Banks (June 27, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Starbucks has alleged that the union representing workers at hundreds of its stores violated federal labor law by misrepresenting the coffee chain's support of Pride month decorations and gender-affirming health care benefits coverage in a "smear campaign."...

