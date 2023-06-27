Calif. Legal Lender Must Face Arbitration Award Challenge

By Emily Johnson (June 27, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has opened the door for a woman to vacate a more than $800,000 arbitration award granted to Law Finance Group LLC in connection with funding for a dispute over a family trust, finding that she may be excused on equitable grounds for bringing her challenge past a deadline....

