Ex-Amazon Manager Gets 16 Years In $9M Fraud Scheme

By Rosie Manins (June 27, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A former Atlanta-area Amazon warehouse operations manager was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in federal prison for allegedly orchestrating a fake invoice scheme that robbed the online retail giant of $9.4 million in just six months....

