Insurer Says Ga. Woman Not Covered In Easement Dispute

By Elizabeth Daley (June 27, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Germany-based insurer asked a Georgia federal court Tuesday to find it did not have to cover an underlying suit against a woman accused of making threats and blocking her neighbors' access to an easement on her property and defaming them on social media....

